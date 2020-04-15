Khordha & Bhadrak among 170 COVID-19 Hotspot Districts in India

TNI Bureau: The Centre has classified 170 districts across the country as COVID-19 ‘Hotspot (Red Zone) based large number of +VE cases and high growth rate. In addition, 207 districts have been classified as Non-Hotspot districts. Rest are listed as ‘non infected districts’ (Green Zone).

‘Hotspot (Red zone) classification’ is aimed at focusing attention on districts/cities reporting large number of cases/high growth rate.

lnclusion Criteria:

👉 Highest case load districts contributing to more than 80% of cases in lndia or

👉 Highest case load districts contributing to more than 80% of cases for each state in lndia or

👉 Districts with doubling rate less than 4 days (calculated every Monday for last 7 days, to be determined by the state government) Subject to the following exclusion criteria o No new confirmed cases for last 28 days (Green zone).

Districts from Odisha in the Central List:

👉 From Odisha, Khordha district finds a place in the ‘List of Hotspot Districts with large Outbreaks’.

👉 Bhadrak District finds a place in the ‘List of Hotspot Districts with Clusters’.

👉 Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Puri, Sundargarh, Jajpur and Kendrapara are listed in the ‘Non-Hotspots Districts reporting cases’.

