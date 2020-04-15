Corona Update (Evening News) – April 15, 2020

* 5T Secretary VK Pandian & Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra visit stand-alone COVID-19 Hospital in Kalahandi & Sambalpur. COVID-19 hospitals to come up in both districts soon.

* There are 21 COVID-19 hospitals with a bed capacity of 3,620 made operational in 19 districts across Odisha, informed COVID-19 Spokesperson, Subroto Bagchi.

* Total 5537 reports received; positive cases stands at 60 including 1 death in Odisha.

* Bhadrak district administration withdraws containment order from Purunabazaar area.

* With 100 beds & 10 ICUs, & in partnership with SUM Hospital & funded by CMRF, COVID Hospital, Kendrapara is dedicated towards the diagnosis & treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

* COVID19 Testing Centre begins operation at IGH, Rourkela.

* COVID19 Positive Rate: National Average 5.02%; Odisha 1.08%.

* In last 24 hours, 1,076 fresh coronavirus cases reported. Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 392; cases climb to 11,933: Health Ministry.

* Health Ministry declares 170 districts in India as hotspots.

* 117 coronavirus cases found in Maharashtra on Wednesday, tally rises to 2,801.

* Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) extends due date for payment of contributions & administrative/ inspection charges by establishments.

* The number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reaches 300.

* There are around 400 districts of India where Coronavirus has not entered; next 2-3 weeks most crucial in handling the COVID-19 pandemic: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

* Liquor sale order withdrawn in Assam following Union Home Ministry guidelines on lockdown.

* UK reports 4,603 #COVID19 cases and 761 deaths, taking total number of cases to 98,476 and death toll to 12,868.

* Iran reports a further 1,512 COVID19 cases and 94 more deaths, raising the nationwide total to 76,389 and death toll to 4,777.

* Belgium reported 2,454 COVID19 cases, 283 deaths in the last 24 hours; total number of positive cases in the country rises to 33,573 and death tally to 4,440.

* Spain now has 177,633 COVID-19 cases; death toll stands at 18,579.