1,197 Samples Tested in Odisha on April 15; All NEGATIVE

TNI Bureau: It’s a great day for Odisha on April 15. A record number of 1,197 samples were tested for COVID-19 and all found negative. No positive cases were reported. So, the number of +VE cases stands at 60.

One COVID-19 patient in Sundargarh has fully recovered and will be discharged soon, as per the Health Department.

With this, the number of recovered cases in Odisha has gone up to 19 and active cases reduced to 40. One patient had died.

