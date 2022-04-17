KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) Incredible Box Office collection

Insight Bureau: The Prashanth Neel directorial, KGF: Chapter 2 is continuing its undeviating run at the box office.

The Yash-headlined period action thriller was released on April 14 and is going from strength to strength prior its release.

Actor Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj are featured in K.G.F: Chapter 2.

KGF 2 (Hindi) on its opening day minted Rs 53.95 Crore; the film did a business of Rs 46.79 crore on Saturday collected Rs 42.90 crore taking the box office total to Rs 143.64 crore in just 3 days. The movie is predicted to cross Rs 180 crore mark by the end of the weekend.

Film analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday about the 3 days success of the movie.

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend… Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID – metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG… Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]… This one's a #BO MONSTER… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Dy1XPOqtQn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 had its massive theatrical release with over 10,000 screens worldwide and more than 50,000 shows. Across India the movie is released in about 6500 screens and the Hindi version alone is playing on about 4000 screens. The movie is released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

The gangster thriller, KGF: Chapter 2 breaches Rs 400 crore club worldwide and is already the biggest earner in the history of Kannada cinema.