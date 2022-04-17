Evening News Insight – April 17, 2022

➡️ Fake doctor fraud case: Police take Ramesh Swain’s second wife Kamala on 4-day remand and seizes one of her cars.

➡️ Odisha BJP to implement UP, Uttarakhand and Goa model; to place 45k Panna Samiti panels in over 96k booths in Odisha.

➡️ Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora tenders his resignation from the party; joins TMC.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi’s big claim on COVID deaths: 40 lakh people died due to ‘govt negligence.’

➡️ Jahangirpuri Violence: 14 arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violent clashes in Delhi.

➡️ Lakhimpur case: SC to deliver tomorrow order on plea seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.

➡️ IPL 2022: Punjab Kings have been bowled out for 151; 4 wickets for Umran Malik (SRH).

➡️ British PM Boris Johnson to meet Industrialist Gautam Adani in Gujarat; to hold talks with PM Modi.

➡️ Sri Lankan delegation heads to U.S. to seek $4 billion bailout package from IMF.

➡️ Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site; 2 arrested.

➡️ Over 100,000 Ukrainian residents are left without gas, electricity; 37 settlements in the region are cut off from gas due to the Russian shelling, while 32 settlements lack electricity.