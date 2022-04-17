Odisha remembers Biju Babu on his Death Anniversary

Insight Bureau: Odisha remembered its legendary and charismatic leader, great statesman & the architect of modern Odisha Biju Patnaik on his 25th death anniversary on Sunday.

Political leaders, cutting across party lines, and people from all walks of life paid rich tributes to the leader on the occasion.

The BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid floral tributes to former CM Biju Babu on the Assembly premises.

The Biju Janata Dal has also organized Tilatarpan ritual for the Tall man at Bindu Sagar lake on his death anniversary.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and PCC President Niranjan Patnaik also paid tributes to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary.

Various functions were initiated all across the State today. BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and the three MLAs of Bhubaneswar among others took part in the special programmes organized at the Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar, to observe the day.

To commemorate the occasion, ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ will conduct ‘Jeevan Bindu’ programme for blood donation camps for 15 days.

Biju Patnaik, who was an ace pilot, had flown the Dakota to Java and rescued Sultan Sjahrir, the erstwhile Prime Minister of Indonesia from a jungle hideout in 1947.

PCC President Niranjan Patnaik tweeted, “Humble tributes to freedom fighter and former CM of Odisha, Shri Biju Patnaik, on his death anniversary. He was a leader who still inspires millions, and is remembered for his lasting contributions to Odisha.”