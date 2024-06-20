Key Challenges for The New BJP Government in Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in Odisha, amid several pressing challenges forming the new government. As they step into power, here are five critical hurdles they must navigate:
Breaking the Bureaucratic Hold
The government has initiated steps to dismantle this entrenched bureaucratic structure. There are signals that the new government intends to reduce bureaucratic overreach and foster a more transparent and accountable governance system. However, breaking this legacy requires sustained efforts, ensuring that the administration is free from undue influence and efficient and responsive to the people’s needs.
Keeping the Promises and Fulfillment
The BJP government’s strategies should also be committed to maintaining and improving the successful welfare programs initiated by the previous administration. One notable scheme is the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), which was widely acclaimed for enhancing healthcare accessibility for the people of Odisha.
Launched in 2018 by Naveen Patnaik’s government, BSKY provided universal health coverage with free healthcare services up to ₹5 lakh per annum for women and ₹3 lakh per annum for men. The scheme covered nearly 70 lakh families, significantly improving healthcare access and reducing the financial burden on the poor. Integrating BSKY with Ayushman Bharat, the BJP government aims to extend these benefits further. This integration ensures comprehensive healthcare coverage that combines the strengths of both schemes. It will enhance the reach and effectiveness of healthcare services, providing a more robust safety net for the people of Odisha.
To uphold their promises, the BJP Goverment’s strategies must focus on:
- Healthcare Infrastructure: Building and upgrading hospitals, clinics, and primary health centers, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
- Insurance Coverage: Ensuring that the new healthcare scheme provides extensive coverage, including critical illnesses and emergency care.
- Accessibility: Making healthcare services easily accessible through mobile health units and telemedicine, especially in remote regions.
- Quality of Care: Enhancing the quality of healthcare services by recruiting qualified medical professionals, providing continuous training, and ensuring the availability of necessary medical supplies and equipment.
In conclusion, the new BJP government in Odisha faces a formidable set of challenges but has the opportunity to drive significant positive change. By addressing infrastructure gaps, fostering economic growth, implementing agricultural reforms, improving healthcare and education, preparing for natural disasters, dismantling entrenched bureaucratic influence, and fulfilling their promises on welfare schemes, the government can set a strong foundation for sustainable development and prosperity in the state.
