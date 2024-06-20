Barabati to host ODI Cricket after 5 Years

TNI Bureau: Good news for cricket lovers in Odisha as the India Vs England 2nd One Day International (ODI) match will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9, 2025 (Sunday). OCA secretary Sanjay Behera confirmed the news.

England will play three ODIs in India. The first match will be played in Nagpur on February 6, followed by the second ODI in Cuttack and the final match on February 12 in Ahmedabad.

After almost five years, the international cricket one-day match has returned to Cuttack. The last time an ODI was played in Barabati was in December 2019.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a series of home series for the Indian men’s team from September 2024 to February 2025.

IND vs ENG 3-match ODI series:

➡️February 6 – IND vs ENG – First ODI – Nagpur

➡️February 09 – IND vs ENG – Second ODI – Cuttack

➡️February 12 – IND vs ENG – Third ODI – Ahmedabad