Kerala police identifies suspect in Kozhikode train arson attack

TNI Bureau, Kozhikode: A suspect has been identified in the arson attack on Train No. 16307, Alappuzha-Kannur Express, which resulted in the death of three individuals and injuries to nine others. The suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, is a native of Noida in UP and had been working as a labourer in Kozhikode’s construction sector. The incident occurred on April 2 at around 9:30 pm, when the suspect sprinkled petrol inside a coach and set fire to it. The bodies of the victims, including a two-year-old child, were found on the railway track after they fell off the train while attempting to flee.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The suspect has yet to be apprehended, despite the release of a sketch of his face by the police. Anilkumar and his son Adwaith, who were injured in the incident, are in critical condition. The accused had entered the D2 compartment with two bottles of petrol before the train was halted on Korapuzha bridge following the pulling of the chain. A bag found on the railway track is also believed to belong to the perpetrator.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 18 members, led by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police P Vikraman, has been established to investigate the recent train arson attack. The team includes Anti-Terror Squad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Baiju Paulose, Kozhikode Town Assistant Commissioner P Bijuraj, and Thanur DySP VV Benny. The Inspector General (North Zone) is directly overseeing the investigation, and the Director General of Police has stated that conspiracy theories will also be explored. “We have received leads, and forensic analysis is underway. The perpetrator will be identified soon, and the case will be resolved,” said state police chief Anil Kant during a press conference.