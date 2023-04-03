Rahul Gandhi Appears in Gujarat Court to Challenge Defamation Conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an appearance in a court in Gujarat today to challenge his conviction and two-year imprisonment in a defamation case from 2019. Gandhi filed a plea in the sessions court of Surat to overturn the magistrate’s ruling, which found him guilty of making a remark that was viewed as derogatory towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, the former Congress president also asked for a temporary halt on the conviction. The court has scheduled a hearing on the plea for April 13.

Rahul Gandhi, who was recently stripped of his parliamentary MP status due to his conviction in a defamation case, traveled to Surat with his sister Priyanka Gandhi to appeal against his sentencing. The Congress leader was accompanied by the chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states – Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who offered him moral support.

Before his court appearance, Gandhi met with his mother, Sonia Gandhi. The BJP criticized his visit to Surat, calling it a “childish attempt” to pressure the judiciary.

The Congress said the presence of the party leaders in Surat is not a “show of strength”, but a “symbol of support” for Rahul Gandhi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“It’s not a show of strength. He is fighting for the country. They are going with him to support him in his fight,” said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party also alleged that “illegal arrests” were being made to prevent party leaders and workers from going to Surat.

“There are continuous reports of illegal arrests by the BJP government in Gujarat to prevent Congress leaders and workers from going to Surat,” veteran party leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted in Hindi.

The 52-year-old was convicted by a court and sentenced to prison for two years in Gujarat last month for a 2019 speech in which he linked PM Modi’s last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the “thieves” shared the same last name.

The court, however, granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict.