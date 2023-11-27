Kartik Pandian set to play a key role in BJD’s Transformation

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide, former IAS officer and 5T Chairman V Karthikeyan Pandian today formally joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Party president Patnaik welcomed Kartik Pandian to the party in the presence of several senior party leaders, MLAs and MPs.

His joining in the State ruling party is considered to be a major development of Odisha politics and a boost the conch party.

Though officially Kartik Pandian has not yet been given any post in the party, it is expected that he would get the second topmost post of the party after the BJD supremo and will play a very vital role in the politics.

The 49-year-old ex-administrator, who accepted the opposition leader’s call to leave his job and come to the political arena if he has the courage, is now taking on the challenge of carrying forward Naveen Patnaik’s ideas and programs.

He quit his job on Vijaya Dashami and began his political career on the day of Kartik Purnima. It is expected that his administrative experience will bring more success to BJD.

VK Pandian, once the most powerful officer in the state administration, is a 2000 batch IAS officer. In 2002, he was first appointed as the Sub-collector of Dharamgarh. From the beginning of his working life, he showed his skills and talents. He set an example by ensuring timely disbursement of all benefits to farmers as per the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Chief Minister praised and honoured him for his work.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In 2005, he was appointed as the District Collector of Mayurbhanj. As collector, he used innovative tactics to ensure the people at the grassroot level get the government’s plans and benefits. At that time he was the youngest District Collector of India. He introduced single window system in the field of empowerment of disabled people. Which gave him enough fame. He received the National Award from the President for his scheme for the rehabilitation of the disabled.

In 2011, Pandian was appointed as the Chief Minister’s Private Secretary. His work style, ability and credibility brought him closer to the Chief Minister. In 2019, Naveen took over as the Chief Minister for the fifth time and demanded the transformation of Odisha by appointing him as 5T Secretaries. Pandian was directly entrusted with the implementation of the much talked about Puri Heritage Corridor project. Thanks to his tireless efforts, that project is about to become a reality today.

Apart from this, the transformation work of various churches, mosques and temples across the state is continuing under his direct supervision.

Similarly, starting from the implementation of the plan to upgrade Cuttack SCB Medical Centre to the 5-campaign of the state government, the work of transforming schools and hospitals of the state is continuing under his direct supervision.

Pandian’s role in following the Chief Minister’s orders to introduce Odisha to the world as a sports hub is undeniable. By sponsoring the national hockey team, Odisha has contributed significantly to putting its name on the global sports map. Pandian has been awarded the President’s Award by the International Hockey Federation for his contribution to the promotion of hockey.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Pandian visited the entire state from last March and collected complaints from the people. In 62 days, he visited all 147 constituencies and attended around 2000 meetings. In this series, he directly connected with 25 lakh people. Later, the Chief Minister started the ‘Nabin Odisha’ program of Rs 4,000 crore by funding it.

After Kartik Pandian voluntarily retired from the government job on October 23, the Chief Minister appointed him as the chairman of the 5T and ‘Nabin Odisha’ program. While he was more active in this new role, he has now come directly into politics. Many are portraying him as Naveen Patnaik’s successor.

Welcoming Pandian to BJD, Chief Minister said, he has been working hard for the state for many years. He will continue to do so as a member of the party. I wish you all the best for this.

Likewise, Pandian said, “I will work with determination, humility and selflessness for the people of Odisha.”