School Student from Umerkote to be seen on KBC with Big B

TNI Bureau: It is matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha mostly Nabarangpur district that a school student from the district will be seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with Amitabh Bachchan.

According to reports, Saswat Pattnaik of Umerkote Adarsha Vidyalaya will be seen in today’s episode of India’s famous programme KBC.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Saswat is the son of Naresh Chandra Pattnaik, a teacher, and Tushari Kumari Pattnaik. The programme will be telecasted at 9PM between November 27 and November 29.

Meanwhile, people and different outfits of the district have conveyed their best wishes to Saswat to do well in the KBC and make the district feel proud. They also have urged everyone to watch the programme today.