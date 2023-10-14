Karnataka I-T Raids: Cash worth Rs 42 crores seized from Contractor’s Residence

Bengaluru, TNI Bureau:In an early morning raid conducted by the Income Tax department in Bengaluru on Friday, cash worth approximately Rs. 42 crores was discovered at the residence of R. Ambikapathy, a prominent contractor. Ambikapathy serves as the President of the BBMP Contractors’ Association and holds the position of Vice-President in the Karnataka Contractors’ Association.

Notably, Ambikapathy had previously alleged a 40% commission scheme involving the previous BJP government in Karnataka. The contractor had faced a criminal defamation case, filed by former Minister Munirathna over corruption allegations, for which he was arrested and subsequently released. The IT department’s operation also extended to the houses of several other contractors.

These raids have sparked a political controversy between the Congress, BJP, and Janata Dal (Secular) in the state. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar termed the raids as politically motivated, while the BJP and JD(S) suggested that the seized cash might have been intended to fund elections in five states.

The exact amount of cash seized remains undisclosed, but it was reportedly concealed in more than 20 cardboard boxes under a bed in a flat at Sultanpalya, where a close relative of Mr. Ambikapathy resided. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the case due to the substantial sum involved.