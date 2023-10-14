PM Modi bats for Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples In Kumaon

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and termed then as must-visit places.

The Prime Minister shared photos of his visit to the two holy sites with natural beauty and divinity on his X handled (former Twitter).

“If someone were to ask me- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound,” the PM said.

“Of course, Uttarakhand has many well known places worth visiting and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special,” he added.