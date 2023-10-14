TNI Morning News Headlines – October 14, 2023

➡️9 Odias stranded in Israel safely returned to India in the first batch under Operation Ajay.
➡️20 minor hostel students fall sick in Keonjhar, hospitalised.
➡️The Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district reopens for visitors today after the Monsoon break.
➡️Mahalaya today declared holiday for Odisha schools.
➡️A PhD scholar of Berhampur University in Odisha reportedly died of dengue today.
➡️Bali Jatra will kick off on the banks of Mahanadi in Cuttack city from November 27.
➡️India-Pakistan World Cup match | Former India cricketer and Odisha cricket team coach Dinesh Mongia speaks about the high-octane clash.
➡️2nd flight under Operation Ajay, carrying 235 stranded Indian nationals from Israel landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
➡️CBI conducts searches at 50 locations in West Bengal and Gangtok in connection with passport scam.
➡️Cash worth Rs. 42 crores found at the residence of Contractor Ambikapathy during the IT Raids in Karnataka.
➡️ICC CWC 2023: Cricket fans throng Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat ahead of the India Vs Pakistan match today.
➡️Badminton: PV Sindhu enters Arctic Open semifinals.
➡️Last rites of Israeli soldiers, who lost their lives in conflict with Hamas, was held in Jerusalem yesterday.
➡️Israeli Air Strikes in Gaza result in 1,799 Deaths and 7,000 Injuries amid evacuation order.
➡️Israel to stop Internet Services in Gaza Strip.
Comments are closed.