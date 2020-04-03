Kandhamal to get 150-bedded District COVID-19 Hospital

TNI Bureau: A 150-Bedded COVID-19 Hospital, managed and run by Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar, will become operational within a week in Kandhamal district. The Govt. of Odisha is financing equipment and operational costs of the hospital through CSR policy of OMC. It is being set up under a tripartite agreement among Govt. of Odisha, KIMS and OMC.

Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta has taken initiative for setting up two District COVID Hospitals in Kandhamal and Balangir. Kandhamal COVID-19 Hospital is the first district level hospital after Bhubaneswar.

The COVID Hospital has 150-bed infrastructure, including 10 critical care beds. It is well-equipped with the latest instruments and other facilities. A MoU to set up the hospital was signed between Dr. Brunda. D., Collector & District Magistrate, Kandhamal and Dr. Bishnu Prasad Panigrahi, CEO, KIMS today in Phulbani.

As per the agreement between Govt of Odisha and KIMS, the district administration will provide infrastructure for the COVID hospital, while KIMS will provide an exclusive team of doctors, nurses, paramedics and housekeeping staff.

“Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha has taken initiative to open COVID hospitals in different districts, after Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The early initiative taken by the Chief Minister is praiseworthy”, said Dr. Samanta. Another agreement for a District COVID Hospital in Balangir was also signed with Mr. Arindam Dakua, District Collector, Balangir today for a 200-Bedded COVID-19 Hospital including 10 critical care beds.