English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

BREAKING: 15 COVID-19 Positive Cases in Odisha Today

By TNI Bureau
COVID Updates
102

TNI Bureau: Panic grips Odisha, as 15 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across the state today. With this, the number of positive cases has now gone up to 20. The information was tweeted by the Health Department.

While 10 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak recorded 2 positive cases followed by Cuttack (1), Puri (1), Jajpur (1).

Cases Reported Today:

👉 7 close contacts of Suryanagar (Bhubaneswar) case (including Wife, Daughter and Tenants)

👉 3 persons in Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar

Related Posts

Kandhamal to get 150-bedded District COVID-19 Hospital

Corona Scare: BMC seals Bomikhal Area in Bhubaneswar

👉 2 cases in Bhadrak

👉 1 case in Cuttack

👉 1 case in Puri

👉 1 case in Jajpur

282 samples have been tested in Odisha today (RMRC: 237, AIIMS: 25, SCB: 20). Out of those, 15 found positive. In total, 1,395 samples have been tested in the state till date. 20 positive cases have been detected.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!