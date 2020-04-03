BREAKING: 15 COVID-19 Positive Cases in Odisha Today

TNI Bureau: Panic grips Odisha, as 15 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across the state today. With this, the number of positive cases has now gone up to 20. The information was tweeted by the Health Department.

While 10 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak recorded 2 positive cases followed by Cuttack (1), Puri (1), Jajpur (1).

Cases Reported Today:

👉 7 close contacts of Suryanagar (Bhubaneswar) case (including Wife, Daughter and Tenants)

👉 3 persons in Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar

👉 2 cases in Bhadrak

👉 1 case in Cuttack

👉 1 case in Puri

👉 1 case in Jajpur

282 samples have been tested in Odisha today (RMRC: 237, AIIMS: 25, SCB: 20). Out of those, 15 found positive. In total, 1,395 samples have been tested in the state till date. 20 positive cases have been detected.