Corona Scare: BMC seals Bomikhal Area in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: After Suryanagar, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the Bomikhal area in the Capital City to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

The decision was taken in the wake of detection of 3 COVID-19 patients in Bomikhal area. The following areas are declared as the ‘Containment Zone’.

No public will be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone won’t move out and stay at home. All the shopping establishments will be closed. The supply of Essentials and Medical requirements will be ensured through various teams of BMC (except for the Shutdown period).

👉 CCD Lane (Near Ekamra Hall) to Jharpada Canal Road

👉 Jharpada Canal Road to Jharpada Durga Mandap

👉 Jharpada Durga Mandap to Cuttack Puri Road (DCB Bank Square)

👉 Cuttack-Puri Road (DCB Bank Square) to CCD Lane