Junior Teachers in Odisha stage protest demanding Salary Hike

Insight Bureau: Thousands of junior teachers staged protest in Bhubaneswar demanding the State Government to hike their salary to Rs 16,000 along with their appointment as ‘initial appointee’.

Citing that the Government has not increased their salary of Rs 6,512 since 2015 while salary of the contract workers was increased by 25% in 2018 and this year by 50% and they are considered as initial appointees, as many as 10,000 junior teachers staged protest.

Teacher’s leader Kaibalya Prasad Samantaray said “It is too difficult to survive with salary of 6512 per month therefore he requested the State Government to consider the demands of junior teachers and increasethe minimum salary to Rs 16,000 along with their appointment as ‘initial appointee’.