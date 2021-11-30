No Zero Night Celebrations in Odisha; No Congregation in Public Places

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Government has imposed a ban on Zero Night celebrations and similar events on 31st December and 1st January 2022 in view of Covid scare.

No congregation will be allowed in public places, parks, hotels, restaurants, convention halls, clubs, kalyan mandaps etc.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Picnics too remain prohibited across the State on those dates. No community feasts at public places will be allowed on 31st December and 1st January.

As per the December Covid Guidelines, Night Curfew will continue across the urban areas in Odisha from 10 PM to 5 AM. However, there will be no Weekend Shutdowns.