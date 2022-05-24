J&K Police Medal gets a New Emblem; Details Here

Insight Bureau: The J&K Lieutenant Governor’s Administration announced on May 23, Monday that the image of Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on the Police Medal for Valor and Meritorious Service will be reinstated with the National Emblem.

“It is hereby ordered that ‘The National Emblem of Government of India’ shall be substituted for the Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on one side of the medal, in amendment to Clause 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme other side bearing the J&K state emblem shall be inscribed “Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry” and “Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service” in the case of Gallantry/Meritorious Medal, as the case may be,” said the order issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, R.K. Goyal.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The decision was taken two years after the J&K administration changed the name of the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal to the J&K Police Medal by removing Abdullah’s name.

Earlier, In January 2020, the administration changed the nomenclature of the Police Medal for Gallantry and the Police Medal for Meritorious Services by removing the word “Sher-i-Kashmir”, a reference to former J&K Prime Minister and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Even the administration eliminated Abdullah’s birth anniversary from the list of public holidays.