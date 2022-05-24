India’s first Olympic Values Education Programme launched in Odisha

It will be first implemented in 90 schools across two smart cities including 27 schools in Rourkela and 63 schools in Bhubaneswar.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Olympic Values Education Programme, Odisha
111

Insight Bureau: Taking another step towards making Odisha the sports epicenter of India, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched India’s first ‘Olympic Values Education Programme’ (OVEP) into the school curriculum of Odisha.

It will be first implemented in 90 schools across two smart cities including 27 schools in Rourkela and 63 schools in Bhubaneswar.

Related Posts

Senior Citizens denied concessions by Railways in 2020-2022:…

Morning News Insight – May 24, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In its first year, the programme aims to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools.

The Olympic Values Education Programme is a learning programme that aims to enable its young population to take on board the Olympic values.

In Odisha, the OVEP programme would be incorporated in schools in association with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.