India’s first Olympic Values Education Programme launched in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Taking another step towards making Odisha the sports epicenter of India, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched India’s first ‘Olympic Values Education Programme’ (OVEP) into the school curriculum of Odisha.

It will be first implemented in 90 schools across two smart cities including 27 schools in Rourkela and 63 schools in Bhubaneswar.

In its first year, the programme aims to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools.

The Olympic Values Education Programme is a learning programme that aims to enable its young population to take on board the Olympic values.

In Odisha, the OVEP programme would be incorporated in schools in association with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust.