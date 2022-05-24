Thank you Muku Bhai, says an Emotional Radharani

Insight Bureau: While the BJD is super confident to retain the Brajarajnagar Assembly seat, the BJP is still trying to regroup and give a decent fight to the ruling party.

At this crucial juncture, when the stakes are completely down, BJP needed someone to charge the Karyakartas up. When Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit the campaign train, BJP candidate Radharani Panda became emotional. Overwhelmed by Dharmendra’s presence, she hugged him and cried.

With tearful eyes, she thanked her ‘Muku Bhai’ for being with her. His arrival brought new energy in Radharani Panda who was elected from this seat in 2014, but lost in 2019.

It would be interesting to see to what extent this development will energise the BJP Karykartas in Brajarajnagar.