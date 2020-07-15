Jitender Singh Shunty – Warrior of Delhi in Covid Era

TNI Bureau: In this COVID Era, relations have changed and priorities too. There have been shocking and painful reports of dead bodies being dumped without respect. Even, family members disown the COVID-19 deceased, fearing social boycott by the neighbour and relatives. But, there are some good Samaritans who step in to cremate those bodies, putting their own lives at risk.

There are a few such COVID Warriors and Jitender Singh ‘Shunty’ is one of them. ‘Shunty’ and his family as well as group members have so far cremated over 265 COVID-19 positive deceased. In the process, Jitendra Singh ‘Shunty’ and his family members (wife and son) had contacted the COVID-19 on July 2, 2020.

Although they were quarantined, their group – Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, an NGO that helps to cremate unclaimed bodies and immerse the ashes as guided by the Hindu and Sikh religion, was at work.

The father-son duo Jitender Singh ‘Shunty’ and Jyot Jeet had established an online mechanism to monitor the ‘Sewa’ during the isolation period. They have now fully recovered from COVID-19.

Jitender Singh ‘Shunty’ (born 1 August 1962) is a Politician and Social Worker. He had started his political career as an Independent Councillor from Jhilmil Ward in Delhi and later got elected as an MLA from Shahdara on a BJP ticket in 2013. He had joined BJP in 2008.

He founded the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal in 1996 for his social work. There had been 3 murderous attacks on him in 2007, 2013 and 2014, but he survived those.

Jitender Singh ‘Shunty’ received the award as the ‘First Sikh in the world to donate blood 100 times’ and also the title of ‘Donor Singh’, awarded by Delhi State Blood Transfusion Council.

A Documentary film was made on Jitender Singh ‘Shunty’, titled as “Angels for the Dead”. The film received Gold medal in the Zoie Film Festival in Georgia.