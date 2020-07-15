IIT Delhi launches ‘Corosure’ Covid-19 Test Kit at Rs 399

TNI Bureau: The Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched ‘Corosure’ the most affordable RT-PCR based COVID-19 diagnostic kit, developed by the IIT Delhi, which may help ramp up coronavirus testing in the country.

Claimed to be the “world’s most affordable” diagnostic kit for coronavirus, the base price of the RT-PCR will be Rs 399. Even after adding the RNA isolation and laboratory charges, the cost per test will be considerably cheaper compared to currently available kits in the market.

The Corosure Kit has been developed indigenously and it has received ICMR approval with the highest score and DCGI approved with a very high sensitivity and specificity.

The IIT Delhi has given license to 10 companies to manufacture COVID-19 diagnostic kit using the technology developed by its researchers.