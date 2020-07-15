FREE Plasma Therapy launched in Odisha; Know who can donate Plasma

TNI Bureau: While inaugurating the first Plasma Bank of Odisha at the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, CM Naveen Patnaik has a announced that the convalescent ‘Plasma Therapy’ would be available free of cost for Covid-19 patients.

CM Naveen Patnaik has appealed the recovered patients to come forward and donate plasma for the treatment of critical patients.

Let’s know more about Plasma Donation:

👉 In Plasma Therapy, the antibody rich plasma is extracted from a COVID-19 recovered patient and administered to a patient infected with the virus.

👉 Those, who had COVID-19, but have recovered at least 14-21 days prior to the donation, are considered to donate plasma.

👉 People in the age group of 18-60, and weighing more than 50 kg are eligible to donate their plasma.

👉 Women who have given birth or are/were pregnant, are not eligible to donate plasma.

👉 People with co-morbidities such as diabetes, chronic kidney/heart/lung/liver disease, hypertension and cancer, are not eligible to donate their plasma.