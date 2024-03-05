Jay Panda pays Homage to Biju Babu on his Birth Anniversary

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: National Vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baijayant Panda, today paid his rich tributes to legendary Biju Patnaik, the former Chief Minister of Odisha.

Taking to his X handle, Panda shared a video of paying floral tributes,  which he captioned as my tributes to the unique public leader, eminent freedom fighter, daring pilot, renowned entrepreneur and industrialist, patriot, ex-Chief Minister of Odisha, proverbial man, beloved Biju Babu of Odisha, the late Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary. I am fortunate that due to our close family relationship with Biju Babu, I got to know more about him and learn a lot from him.”

Jay Panda and his family shared personal and family relations with late Biju Patnaik. His father late Bansidhar Panda was a close aide of Biju Babu.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – March 05, 2024

PM Modi pays Homage to Biju Babu on his Birth Anniversary

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

PM Modi along with several central leadership also paid their tributes to Biju Patnaik and recalled his contribution to the state of Odisha and nation as a whole.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.