Jay Panda pays Homage to Biju Babu on his Birth Anniversary

TNI Bureau: National Vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baijayant Panda, today paid his rich tributes to legendary Biju Patnaik, the former Chief Minister of Odisha.

Taking to his X handle, Panda shared a video of paying floral tributes, which he captioned as my tributes to the unique public leader, eminent freedom fighter, daring pilot, renowned entrepreneur and industrialist, patriot, ex-Chief Minister of Odisha, proverbial man, beloved Biju Babu of Odisha, the late Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary. I am fortunate that due to our close family relationship with Biju Babu, I got to know more about him and learn a lot from him.”

Jay Panda and his family shared personal and family relations with late Biju Patnaik. His father late Bansidhar Panda was a close aide of Biju Babu.

ଅଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଜନନେତା, ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ବାଧୀନତା ସଂଗ୍ରାମୀ, ଦୁଃସାହସୀ ପାଇଲଟ୍, ସୁପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଉଦ୍ୟୋଗୀ ତଥା ଶିଳ୍ପପତି, ଦେଶଭକ୍ତ, ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପୂର୍ବତନ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ, ପ୍ରବାଦ ପୁରୁଷ, ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କ ପ୍ରିୟ 'ବିଜୁ ବାବୁ' ସ୍ବର୍ଗତ ବିଜୁ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ ଅବସରରେ ମୋର ଭକ୍ତିପୂତ ପ୍ରଣାମ ଓ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି। ମୋର ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟ ଯେ ବିଜୁବାବୁଙ୍କ… pic.twitter.com/GZ5ld9m2Rz — Baijayant Jay Panda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PandaJay) March 5, 2024

PM Modi along with several central leadership also paid their tributes to Biju Patnaik and recalled his contribution to the state of Odisha and nation as a whole.