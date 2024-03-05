PM Modi pays Homage to Biju Babu on his Birth Anniversary

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to legendary Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary.

The PM also hailed the former Odisha Chief Minister’s contributions to our nation and termed his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary.

“I pay homage to the legendary Biju Patnaik Ji on his birth anniversary. His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. His contributions to our nation and his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary,” Modi said on his X handle.

“Today, on this special day, I look forward to being among the people of Odisha to inaugurate various projects in Chandikhole. I will also address a @BJP4Odisha public meeting,” he added.

It is expected that during his address in Chandikhol of Jajapur district, Modi would put a full stop on the ongoing speculation over the political alliance between the BJP and BJD for the upcoming elections.

It’s not immediately known whether the Prime Minister will announce Bharat Ratna for the legendary Biju Patnaik today as a mark of recognition for his contribution to the nation.