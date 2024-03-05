TNI Morning News Headlines – March 05, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Nation pays tribute to the freedom fighter, daredevil pilot and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his Birth Anniversary. March 5th is observed in Odisha as ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’.
➡️Odisha Government announced to provide ‘Research Fund’ of Rs 1 crore per annum to each Government Medical College for research work.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 19,600 Cr at Chandikhole in Jajpur.
➡️PM Modi to flag off a MEMU train on the Haridashpur-Paradeep railway route during his visit to Chandikhole in Jajpur today.
➡️A youth from Rangali slum in Bhubaneswar died due to overdose of brown sugar on Monday.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
➡️Uttar Pradesh govt removes UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson in connection with Paper leak case.
➡️Union Government launches Chakshu portal to report fraud calls, messages, phone number leaks by firms.
➡️Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mahendra Kumar Gupta was shot dead at a wedding in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Sensex declines 297.97 points to 73,574.32 in early trade; Nifty dips 86.05 points to 22,319.55.
➡️Rupee turns flat at 82.90 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️China raises its defence budget by 7.2 per cent to USD 232 billion for this year.
