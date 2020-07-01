ITI Berhampur develops India’s 1st ever UVC Shoe Sole Sanitizer

TNI Bureau: In order to prevent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, ITI Berhampur has developed affordable, India’s 1st ever UVC Shoes Sole Sanitizer machine for disinfection of shoes.

The Govt Industrial Training Institute, Berhampur is the first such institute in the State to prepare extreme low cost aerosol box for medical staff involved in treatment of covid-19 patients at various covid-19 hospitals, informed Principal Rajat K Panigrahi.

This can be used at entrances of houses & public places to remove harmful bacteria from the bottom of shoes.

It was virtually launched by Subroto Bagchi, Chairman Odisha Skill Development Authority, during a webinar earlier.