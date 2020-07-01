Ganjam reports 102 new COVID-19 Positive Cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 251 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 7316.

Of the 251 new cases, 208 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 43 are local cases.

Ganjam Dist reported highest number of 102 cases & 1 death due to other than COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,472 and death toll to 14 in the Dist.

A 52-year male Covid positive patient of Ganjam district, passed away due to terminal cancer of the lungs with brain metastasis.