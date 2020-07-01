English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Ganjam reports 102 new COVID-19 Positive Cases

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 251 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 7316.

Of the 251 new cases, 208 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 43 are local cases.

Related Posts

507 new Covid-19 deaths take India’s Toll to 17,400

Odisha records all-time high recovery of 243 Covid patients…

Ganjam Dist reported highest number of 102 cases & 1 death due to other than COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,472 and death toll to 14 in the Dist.

A 52-year male Covid positive patient of Ganjam district, passed away due to terminal cancer of the lungs with brain metastasis.

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!