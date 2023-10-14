Israel to stop Internet Services in Gaza Strip

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: The ongoing war between the Israel and Palestine is having a major  impact on the lives of over two million residents who are residing in the Gaza Strip. After stopping supply of food, water and power, Israel has now decided to stop all internet services.

Israeli Minister of Communications said that Israel will stop all internet services in the Gaza Strip starting from today.

Related Posts

Cuttack Bali Jatra to be held for 8 days from Nov 27

CBI arrests Paradip Port Health Organisation Officer on…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier. Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz had said that the Gaza siege will not be lifted until the country’s hostages, taken by Hamas, are returned home.

People in Gaza are having a horrible time without food, electricity and water. Israel had asked over 11 people in the Gaza strip to evacuate to a safer location.

It is to be noted here that at least 3,200 have died on both sides since Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on 7 October.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.