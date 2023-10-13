Cuttack Bali Jatra to be held for 8 days from Nov 27

TNI Bureau: The Cuttack Bali Jatra this year will be held for 8 days from November 27. Decision to this effect was taken during a preparatory meeting held today.

As per the decision taken in the preparatory meeting by the district administration, the historical Bali Jatra in Cuttack will begin from November 27 and continue till December 4.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and others took part in the meeting.

Bali Jatra, which is an annual and largest trade fair, marks the culmination of all the religious festivities held in the month of Karthik, which is considered as the most auspicious month out of the 12 months in a calendar year.

Most importantly, it marks the day when ancient Sadhabas (ancient mariners) would set sail to distant lands of Bali, for trade and cultural expansion.