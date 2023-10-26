Israel starts Ground Operations in Gaza

TNI Bureau: In a latest development to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) has reportedly started ground operations in Gaza, reported Times Algebra.

“Gas station in Gaza destroyed. Gaza was under Massive Airstrikes overnight which involved Israeli infantry and armored assets, aimed at striking Hamas from inside the region and preparing for the main ground invasion,” the news portal said on its social media handle, ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

“This is the first stage of ground invasion before the main one,” it added while sharing the videos and images of ground operations of the IDF.

The IDF also said that in preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza. IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts.

The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory, the IDF added.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had yesterday said that the country is in the midst of a fight for its existence and preparations are underway for a ground incursion into Gaza.

“All Hamas members are dead men walking,” Benjamin Netanyahu added while addressing the nation on Wednesday.

This is the first ground operations of the Israeli forces ever since Hamas launched airstrike on it on October 7.