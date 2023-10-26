ED to grill Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav in Forex Case

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly summoned Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to question him in Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

According to official sources, Vaibhav Gehlot, President of Rajasthan Cricket Association, has been asked to depose before the federal agency’s office either in Jaipur or in New Delhi on October 27 (Friday).

Ashok Gehlot himself also has clarified about the development on social media platform X.

Sources said that the summons are linked to the recent ED raids against Rajasthan based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others.

The central agency also conducted searches at the residences of Congress party’s state president Govind Singh Dotasara, and independent legislator Om Prakash Hudla in connection with alleged paper leak case in the 2021 Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher.