Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa granted Z Category Security 

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted the Z category security to former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa.

The MHA issued the security to Yediyurappa amid security concern and in response to a recent Intelligence Bureau (IB) threat assessment.

Sources said that Yediyurappa has potential threats from radical groups operating in Karnataka and now the 33 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos will provide him security as directed by the MHA.

Besides, 10 armed static guards will be stationed at the hua residence, complemented by six personal security officers (PSOs) ensuring round-the-clock protection.

As per sources, 12 armed escort commandos will be deployed in three shifts to ensure continuous vigilance against potential threats.

Moreover, two watchers will be stationed in shifts to maintain constant surveillance.

In addition, three trained drivers, guaranteeing swift and secure mobility, will also be made available to the former Karnataka Chief Minister.