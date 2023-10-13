Israel-Palestine War: Israel asks over a Million people to leave Northern Gaza in 24 hours

TNI Bureau: In a latest development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Israel’s military today ordered all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours.

Israel Defence Force (IDF) has made the announcement as it amassed tanks near the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion.

The IDF said it would operate “significantly” in Gaza City in the coming days and asked the civilians to return only after another announcement is made.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

An IDF spokesperson said “the aim is to minimise the damage to civilians” as “there are significant combat operations ongoing, and we are preparing for the future and the continuance of our combat operations”.

On the other hand, Hamas has made an urgent plea to international relief organisations to deliver essential medical and humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

A statement from the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs revealed that over 330,000 individuals have been displaced in Gaza since Israel initiated its bombardment of the region.