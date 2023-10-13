TNI Morning News Headlines – October 13, 2023

➡️Flight services between Jharsuguda-Kolkata to begin on November 5 and Jharsuguda-Bangaluru on November 15, informed the airport authorities.
➡️Dress code at Puri Jagannath Temple: SJTA urges hotels to spread awareness among tourists.
➡️Several dead as cattle laden truck overturned at Katapali in Sambalpur District.
➡️Low pressure area may form over Bay of Bengal during period of 1st week of November; IMD.
➡️The first charter flight carrying 212 Indian nationals from war-battered Israel landed at Delhi Airport on Friday under Government’s ‘Operation Ajay’ initiative.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit today.
➡️Andhra Pradesh High Court grants anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister & TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu 307 case.
➡️Delhi’s Air Quality Index is presently at 190 in the ‘moderate’ category: SAFAR-India.
Related Posts
➡️New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson confirms he will play WC clash against Bangladesh.
➡️1,006 stranded passengers of derailed North East Express reach their destinations.
➡️Hamas urges relief supply agencies to send relief materials.
➡️Nepal: First batch of 254 students, stranded amid Israel-Hamas war, back to Kathmandu.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan.
➡️The Israeli Defense Forces report conducting overnight airstrikes against 750 targets of Hamas and other groups in the Gaza Strip.
➡️Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 1,569.
Comments are closed.