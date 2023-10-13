Israel-Palestine Conflict: Top Developments as the War Enters Its 7th Day

Tel-Aviv, TNI Bureau: The Israel-Palestine conflict continues to escalate as it enters its sixth day, with devastating consequences on both sides. Here are the top developments in the ongoing conflict.

Preparing for Ground Operation: The Israeli military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Gaza. The political leadership has not made a final decision, but the military has warned that anyone approaching the Gaza fence will be shot.

Formation of a War Cabinet: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz have joined forces to create an emergency unity government and a “war management” Cabinet to oversee the fight against Hamas militants. Netanyahu has pledged to “crush and destroy” all Hamas members.

Mounting Casualties: The death toll in Gaza has risen to over 1,200, with thousands wounded. Among the casualties are both civilians and soldiers, including the military spokesperson. Many Gazans have been displaced, seeking shelter in schools and other locations.

Hamas’ Demands: Hamas is demanding the release of all 5,200 prisoners held in Israeli jails in exchange for the captives they are holding. They have also warned of killing hostages in response to Israeli airstrikes on civilian targets.

International Response: The United States has deployed warships and aircraft to the region to support Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel to discuss further military support and secure the release of hostages.

Operation Ajay: India has launched “Operation Ajay” to repatriate its citizens from Israel and Palestine. Special charter flights will be arranged, and the Indian Navy may be mobilized to assist.

Global Reactions: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed solidarity with Israel, while Malaysia pledged an emergency fund to help Palestinians. Germany observed a minute of silence for Israeli victims. Turkey is negotiating for the release of civilian hostages. Egypt rejected the proposal to establish exit corridors for Palestinians but is discussing safe corridors within Gaza.

Rescue of Hostages: Rescuing over 150 hostages taken by Hamas in Gaza is described as a daunting task. The situation is unprecedented, with international efforts underway to secure their release.

Hamas’ Aerial Infiltration: Israel initially reported hostile aircraft entering from Lebanon, setting off alarms in northern Israel. However, no impacts were found from Lebanon, and the situation was clarified later.

Ongoing Destruction: Airstrikes in Gaza have demolished entire neighborhoods, leaving many trapped beneath the rubble. The conflict has caused immense suffering on both sides, with no immediate resolution in sight.

The Israel-Palestine conflict remains a highly complex and volatile situation with significant humanitarian consequences. The international community continues to seek ways to de-escalate the conflict and protect civilians caught in the crossfire.