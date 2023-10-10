Man allegedly Beaten to Death at Deaddiction Centre in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: A man has been allegedly beaten to death at a deaddiction centre in Dhauli area of Bhubaneswar today. The deceased has been identified as Kalu Nayak of Jharasahi in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Kalu went to the rehabilitation three months back. He was allegedly denied to have conversation with his family members over the phone.

However, his family members were informed by the authorities of the deaddiction centre about his death today.

As they had no information about Kalu earlier, the family members alleged that he was beaten to death. They also filed a case against the officials of the centre.

Soon, a team of cops from Dhauli police station along with a scientific team reached the rehabilitation centre and started an investigation into the matter.

Police are reportedly verifying the footages of the CCTV cameras installed at the centre and are interrogating some inmates and officials of the centre to get some lead in the case.

The police informed that the exact reason behind Kalu’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report is out and further actions will be taken accordingly.