Ganjam CWC Woman member’s murder: Police to Conduct Crime Scene Recreation

TNI Bureau: The Gosani Nuagaon police in Ganjam district’s Berhampur is all set to conduct the crime scene recreation in the murder of a woman Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member.

Police is scheduled to take the accused driver of the deceased CWC member, identified as Soudamini Rath, along with it to the crime spot and create the crime scene.

Soudamini was killed near her residence at Nilakantha Nagar on Wednesday night. Following which, police along with a scientific team conducted a probe.

The prove team sent the body for post-mortem at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and detained her driver suspecting his role in the murder.

During the police interrogation, the car driver confessed to have kill Soudamini.

Further probe is underway.