IPS Reshuffle in Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Cuttack get New DCPs

TNI Bureau: In a massive IPS Reshuffle today, the Odisha Government has appointed Puri SP Dr. Umashankar Dash as the DCP, Bhubaneswar. DCP, Cuttack Akhileswar Singh, has been appointed as the SP, Puri in his place.

ACP Anup Kumar Sahoo has been promoted as the DIG, Intelligence. Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh has been shifted as DCP, Cuttack.

DCP, Traffic, Sagarika Nath will be the new Sundargarh SP. Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma has been transferred to Vigilance Organisation. Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra will be the new DCP, Traffic.

Satyajit Mohanty, who was Director Intelligence will be the new DG, FS & CG, HG. Soumendra Priyadarshi will be the new ADGP, CID, CB.