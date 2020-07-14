17 new COVID-19 Cases reported from AHRCC Cuttack

TNI Bureau: The Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), which had witnessed 120 COVID-19 positive cases earlier, has reported 17 new cases today. They included patients and attendants. All are linked to previous contacts of AHRCC.

Out of the 17 cases, 12 are male while 5 are female.

In total,27 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area today – 20 Institutional Quarantine, 4 Home Quarantine and 3 Local Contact Cases.

The CMC has also informed the death of 5 deaths that took place in recent days – 3 COVID related and 3 for other underlying health issues (deaths due to other than COVID).

CMC Corona Updates:

👉 Total Cases – 291

👉 Recovered – 134

👉 Deceased – 7

👉 Active – 150