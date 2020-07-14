Sabyasachi fulfills Kalpana’s Wedding Dreams

TNI Bureau: Ollywood Actor and ‘Sonu Sood of Odisha’, Sabyasachi Mishra, who has been working relentlessly to assist the patients, migrant workers and students during the COVID-19 crisis, has yet again turned a saviour for a girl, Kalpana.

Kalpana Pattanaik from Choudwar, was supposed to marry on June 10. However, she was stranded in Tamil Nadu due to lockdown and the wedding got postponed. She could not return home due to financial crisis as well as other logistic issues.

When Sabyasachi was tagged by someone, he came to know about Kalpana’s story and immediately stepped in. With the help of Tamil Nadu Police and permission from Odisha Covid Control Room officials, he arranged a bus and brought back many stranded people, including Kalpana. They reached Odisha on June 17.

After complying with the quarantine norms, Kalpana finally married to the same boy on July 13. As per Sabyasachi’s request, they followed all COVID-19 guidelines during the wedding.

Sabyasachi was elated to receive a video call from Kalpana and her husband after the marriage. He wished both Kalpana Pattanaik and Manas a happy married life.

