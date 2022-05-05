IPL Points Table Updates – May 5, 2022

The Challengers surpassed the Super Kings by 13 runs, consequently climbing to the fourth position in the IPL 2022 Points Table.

By Tahsina Javed
ipl 2022
138

Batting first, Bangalore secured 173/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of a quick fire from Mahipal Lomror, who scored a smashing 42 runs in 27 balls. On the other hand, Chennai failed to pursue the target and were restricted to 160 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Batting first, Bangalore secured 173/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of a quick fire from Mahipal Lomror, who scored a smashing 42 runs in 27 balls. On the other hand, Chennai failed to pursue the target and were restricted to 160 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

RCB and CSK have secured their places at 4th and 9th positions respectively.

This is how the Points Table looks like after yesterday’s match:

 

No.

Teams

P

W

L

T

Pts.

NRR

1.

Gujarat Titans

10

8

2

0

16

+0.158

2.

Lucknow Super Giants

10

7

3

0

14

+0.397

3.

Rajasthan Royals

10

6

4

0

12

+0.340

4.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

11

6

5

0

12

-0.444

5.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

9

5

4

0

10

+0.471

6.

Punjab Kings

10

5

5

0

10

-0.229

7.

Delhi Capitals

9

4

5

0

8

+0.587

8.

Kolkata Knight Riders

10

4

6

0

8

+0.060

9.

Chennai Super Kings

10

3

7

0

6

-0.431

10.

Mumbai Indians

9

1

8

0

2

-0.836

 

where P = Matches Played, L = Matches Lost, W = Matches Won, T = Tie, Pts = Points.

