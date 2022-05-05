IPL Points Table Updates – May 5, 2022

Insight Bureau: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bagged a huge win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday. The Challengers surpassed the Super Kings by 13 runs, consequently climbing to the fourth position in the IPL 2022 Points Table.



Batting first, Bangalore secured 173/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of a quick fire from Mahipal Lomror, who scored a smashing 42 runs in 27 balls. On the other hand, Chennai failed to pursue the target and were restricted to 160 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.



RCB and CSK have secured their places at 4th and 9th positions respectively.



This is how the Points Table looks like after yesterday’s match:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR 1. Gujarat Titans 10 8 2 0 16 +0.158 2. Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 0 14 +0.397 3. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 12 +0.340 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 0 12 -0.444 5. Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 10 +0.471 6. Punjab Kings 10 5 5 0 10 -0.229 7. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 8 +0.587 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 0 8 +0.060 9. Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 0 6 -0.431 10. Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 0 2 -0.836

where P = Matches Played, L = Matches Lost, W = Matches Won, T = Tie, Pts = Points.