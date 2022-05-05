Mist Cooling System for Passengers at Sambalpur Railway Station

Insight Bureau: Mist Cooling System have been installed at Sambalpur railway station which will help the commuters on platforms beat the scorching summer heat. In a relief to passengers in Odisha amidst severe heatwave, the Railway department has taken such step.

“To help passengers beat the gruelling summer heat, Sambalpur Junction Railway Station, ECoR has set up a ‘Mist cooling system’, providing comfort to the passengers waiting at the platform,” Ministry of Railways shared a video on Twitter showing the working of the cooling system.

Mist Cooling System installed to provide relief to passengers in Odisha. To help passengers beat the gruelling summer heat, Sambalpur Junction Railway Station, ECoR has set up a 'Mist cooling system', providing comfort to the passengers waiting at the platform. pic.twitter.com/XdtXJym3bV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, in view of a possible Cyclone, rainfall in and around Bhubaneshwar is likely to continue Wednesday morning as the India Meteorological Department predicted.