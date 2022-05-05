Know more about Car jiu jitsu & Why it’s Important for Girls

‘Car Jitsu’ is a niche style of submission wrestling that takes place within a midsize sedan, and is making its way to the US.

‘Car Jitsu’ was created in Russia by Vik Mikheev, whose YouTube channel has dozens of videos of matches with nearly 2 million total views. Mikheev is an MMA fighter, a black belt in judo and BJJ, and holds a Ph.D. in Math. He envisions ‘Car Jitsu’ as a way to develop jiu-jitsu for smaller spaces.

“In 2020, I came up with the idea of doing competitive grappling in vehicles.” Mikheev notes, “Since October of 2020, I and my friends run small tournaments of Car Jitsu to study the aspects of jiu-jitsu application in such a confined space.“

Car-Jitsu is a crazy and exciting concept that’s gaining popularity among fans in Russia and the U.S. YouTube views continue to climb with this innovative adaption of Jiu-Jitsu, with some new brutal chokes and submissions at the ready. For example, a seatbelt choke with an actual seatbelt.

This said, defending yourself in a car with BJJ was already something the Gracies thought of and had researched before Car-Jitsu went mainstream.

For women who want to learn self-defense, this is a vital skill to have. They can master this art to foil any abduction and molestation bid.

Rener and Eve Gracie actually go over a very comprehensive set of scenarios for defending yourself again car abductions in the video below: