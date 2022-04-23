IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 23, 2022

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:

By Shilpa B
IPL
136

Insight Bureau: Rajasthan royals (RR) earns its thrilling victory against Delhi capitals (DC) at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai, making to the top of the list. The final over of the match drew a lot of controversy attached to “No Ball”, making the match halt for a certain period.  However, Rajasthan Royals picked up pace & secured their fifth win of the season.

Related Posts

Barabati Stadium to host India-South Africa T20I Match on…

People suffer due to Undeclared Power Cuts by TATA Power

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:

 

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR
1. Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 0 10 +0.432
2. Gujarat Titans 6 5 1 0 10 +0.395
3. Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 0 10 +0.251
4. Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 8 +0.124
5. Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 8 -0.077
6. Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 6 +0.715
7. Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 6 +0.160
8. Punjab Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -0.562
9. Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 4 -0.534
10. Mumbai Indians 7 0 7 0 0 -0.892
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.