IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 23, 2022
This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:
Insight Bureau: Rajasthan royals (RR) earns its thrilling victory against Delhi capitals (DC) at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai, making to the top of the list. The final over of the match drew a lot of controversy attached to “No Ball”, making the match halt for a certain period. However, Rajasthan Royals picked up pace & secured their fifth win of the season.
|No.
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|T
|Pts.
|NRR
|1.
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|+0.432
|2.
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|+0.395
|3.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|+0.251
|4.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|+0.124
|5.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|-0.077
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|+0.715
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|+0.160
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.562
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.534
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-0.892
