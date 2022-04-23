Barabati Stadium to host India-South Africa T20I Match on June 12

Insight Bureau: The iconic Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack will host the second match of the T20I series between India and South Africa on June 12. This was informed by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary, Sanjay Behera on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had taken decision last month regarding the schedule of the India-South Africa five-match T20I series. The matches will be played between June 9 and June 19.

Earlier in February, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera had held discussions with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly regarding the match.

Notably, the Barabati Stadium was set to host the first T20I between India and the West Indies in February.

However, the third wave of Covid-19 forced the BCCI to host the ODIs and T20Is in just two cities – Ahmedabad and Kolkata – in order to maintain a stable bio bubble for players and coaching staff.