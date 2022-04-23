Adivasi Mela 2022 begins Today

Insight Bureau: The much awaited Adivasi Mela is all set to kick start today at the Exhibition Ground in Kharavela Nagar, Bhubaneswar. The Adivasi Mela 2022 will be held for a period of 10 days.

According to official reports, more than 200 artisans from 18 states will be participating in this 10-day-long event and display their exquisite tribal art and craft, including textiles, paintings, bamboo, wood, lac and metal crafts and terracotta and jute items.

There will be live demonstrations of more than 12 crafts.

The fair will have 100 stalls, showcasing agricultural and minor forest produce while 56 tribal dance troupes will take part in the cultural programmes.

Notably, Adivasi Mela 2022 will remain open from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm for the people.